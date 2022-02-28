Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Purchases $89,579.40 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 12,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,579.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 25,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Reservoir Media Inc has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,676,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.