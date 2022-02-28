REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Director George F. Tidmarsh Acquires 20,000 Shares

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) Director George F. Tidmarsh acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REVB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. 862,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.55% of REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

