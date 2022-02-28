Revolution Populi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,733.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $31.37 million and approximately $49,733.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

