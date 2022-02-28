ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Purchases 32,277 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 32,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $33,890.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 395,009 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27.

On Thursday, January 27th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 1,750 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $1,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 200 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $210.00.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 476,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.93.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 213.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

