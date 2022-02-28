REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of REX American Resources worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 67.5% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 92.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REX stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $511.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

