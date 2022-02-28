Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($130.68) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €118.82 ($135.02).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €107.05 ($121.65) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 12-month high of €102.25 ($116.19). The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

