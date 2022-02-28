Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($170.45) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RHM. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.82 ($135.02).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €107.05 ($121.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a fifty-two week high of €102.25 ($116.19). The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

