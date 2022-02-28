RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,603.33 ($61.76).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHIM. Barclays upped their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.63) to GBX 3,840 ($51.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($49.64) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of RHIM stock traded down GBX 230 ($3.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,782 ($37.33). 123,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,038. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,300 ($30.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,762 ($63.89). The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,360.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,412.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

