Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,668 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.33% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RYTM stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
