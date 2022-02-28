Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given New GBX 650 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 660 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RTMVY traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.31. 51,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.