RING X PLATFORM One Day Trading Volume Hits $816,042.00 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $816,042.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00035006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00106737 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

