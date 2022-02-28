RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.
