Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $4.65 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $31,342.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.