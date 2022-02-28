RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 485,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,241,633 shares.The stock last traded at $3.04 and had previously closed at $3.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

