Robert Disbrow Acquires 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,201,418.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

TSE:PNE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.86. 282,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,629. The company has a market cap of C$291.23 million and a PE ratio of -94.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

