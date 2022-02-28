Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.42 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00034984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107189 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

