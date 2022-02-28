Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKXF)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

