Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 20,241 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.66. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

