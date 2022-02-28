Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 99,872 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,872 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.06 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40.

