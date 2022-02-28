Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of Abcam worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abcam by 203.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 87,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the third quarter worth $1,270,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Abcam Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.