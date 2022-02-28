Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $363,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.