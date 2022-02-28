Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,937,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.05.

