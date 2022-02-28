Royal Bank of Canada Buys 21,911 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $61.94 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52.

