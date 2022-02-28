Royal Bank of Canada Buys 28,411 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.69% of TriCo Bancshares worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. State Street Corp lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,237 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

