Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $2,947,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

