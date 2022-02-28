Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

MRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of MRT.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

