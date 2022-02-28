Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.37% of Fluor worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

FLR opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.