Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 357.4% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF opened at $116.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.