Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.49 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $84.98 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.