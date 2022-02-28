Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $15.92 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

