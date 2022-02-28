Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,242 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $783,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.