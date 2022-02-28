Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.87% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

