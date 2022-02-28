Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Cryoport worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cryoport by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 52,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

CYRX opened at $34.92 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.