Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.90% of Par Pacific worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after acquiring an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $21,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $619,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

