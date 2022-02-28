Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

