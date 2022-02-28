Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of GoodRx worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $492,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

