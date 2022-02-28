Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321,856 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of AGNC opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

