Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.01 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.