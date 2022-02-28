Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.66% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.