Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 242,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $248,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.