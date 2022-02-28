Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,261 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of EnerSys worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of ENS opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.80. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.