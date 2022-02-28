Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 333,839 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,145,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after acquiring an additional 876,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,006,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,488,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

