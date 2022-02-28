Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 107,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.98 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

