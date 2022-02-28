Royal Bank of Canada Sells 196,833 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $865,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.