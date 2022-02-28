Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,327 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 268.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $289,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG opened at $190.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.51. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31.

