Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,114,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,635,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $87.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.22%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

