RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Up 1.7%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.10. 199,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 286,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.