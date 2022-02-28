Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 4,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 110,466 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $242,907.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 596,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,824,630 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

