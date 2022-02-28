Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Raised to $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

