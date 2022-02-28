Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Walter Thomas Segsworth Sells 100,000 Shares

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Shares of SBB traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.35. 603,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,253. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market cap of C$559.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

